After decades of operating as a 30-team league, the NBA is betting on adding two franchises by the 2028-2029 season, with Las Vegas and Seattle as the clear frontrunners.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the league will have a vote next week on the possibility of expanding to 32 teams.

“There is momentum for stakeholders to approve surveying what industry executives project will be bids in the $7-to-$10 billion range for each team,” noted Charania.

“There will then be a potential final vote later in the year to finalize transactions to 32 teams—if bids reach the necessary threshold. In both voting rounds, 23 of 30 governors must vote in favor.”

There have long been talks about starting a team in Las Vegas, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James even rumored to be one of the owners, as it has rapidly risen as one of the country's biggest sports cities.

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A return to Seattle, meanwhile, will restore the NBA to one of its most passionate markets. The Seattle Supersonics played in the league from 1967 to 2008, winning a title in 1979, before the franchise became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, there are logistical issues to discuss, including adjusting the conferences and the schedule. Some have argued, including Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, that the NBA needs to lessen its games, and adding two more squads might be counterintuitive to that.

With the league sustaining its popularity and globalization, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has often touted the need to innovate and embrace reforms, stressing that expansion has always been considered.

The next few days will be critical for the NBA's future.