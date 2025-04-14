With the New Orleans Pelicans recently firing David Griffin, there is doubt surrounding the organization on what could be the next steps. Another domino that many are looking to fall is Willie Green and if he'll be fired soon as well. If that's the case, there is already a team that could be looking to use his services, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Yet links between Willie Green and the Suns have been circulating, league sources say, because of Green's relationships with Mat Ishbia and Devin Booker,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Green was the lead assistant head coach for the Suns before becoming the head coach of the Pelicans. Since there is already a relationship, there's a good chance that Green could be heading there if he's fired. The Suns will be looking for a new coach anyway after firing Mike Budenholzer a day after the final game of the season.

The Suns will have some major changes coming during the offseason as well outside of firing Budenholzer. Kevin Durant could be looking to get traded, and the Suns seem willing to work with him on a new home. Bradley Beal is also another player in question, but as long as he has his no-trade clause, there's a chance he won't be going anywhere unless he likes the situation.

Willie Green's future with Pelicans in doubt

The Pelicans had a lackluster season this year, and it all started with the injuries that they dealt with. Before the season even started they had injuries to their key players, and from there it trickled down to almost every starter on the team. To end the season, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones were out for the year, and Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum were the only two starters standing.

It wasn't Green's fault that the team ended up the way they did, but if the organization is going to blame somebody, it's going to be the coach first. There's no doubt that the Pelicans have the talent on the roster to compete, but Green barely had all of them on the court at the same time to win games.

In the event that the Pelicans do fire him and the Suns go after him, he may be stepping into another questionable situation, but it all depends on what they do in the offseason.