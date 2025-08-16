The Milwaukee Brewers’ season already felt magical, but Friday night in Cincinnati turned into something out of a movie. Down 8-1 after two innings, Milwaukee roared back to beat the Reds 10-8, extending its winning streak to 13 games — tying a franchise record. Christian Yelich led the charge, doing it with a bat honoring the late Bob Uecker.

“You can give everybody else all the credit you want,” manager Pat Murphy said. “But you can’t convince me Ueck wasn’t here with us tonight. Yelly proved it. Special.”

That word — special — defines this team. At 77-44, the Brewers own baseball’s best record and a nine-game lead in the NL Central. According to Elias, no team had ever rallied from more than five runs down to extend a streak of 13 games or more. Milwaukee erased a seven-run hole to keep the run alive.

For Yelich, the night was personal. He saved the Uecker bat after back surgery sidelined him last season, bringing it out for Players’ Weekend. Uecker loved the design, etched with his trademark home run call, and Yelich delivered with his best game of the year: two homers, a double, and five RBIs.

Brewers make improbable comeback against Reds

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) dumps water on designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“It just felt like the right night,” Yelich said. “If you know Ueck, you know crazy things like that are going to happen when he’s involved.” Yelich even told Murphy on the bench, when Milwaukee trailed 8-1, that they’d win. Murphy laughed — until Yelich’s bat proved him right.

The bullpen carried the load after rookie Jacob Misiorowski was chased early, covering 7 2/3 innings and retiring the final 23 Cincinnati hitters. That gave Yelich and the lineup time to claw back. Andrew Vaughn’s three-run shot opened the door, while role players Blake Lockridge and Steward Berroa chipped in crucial hits.

Injuries have piled up — stars like Jackson Chourio and Isaac Collins sidelined — but Milwaukee keeps finding contributors. Murphy reminded his team in spring about loss, from playoff heartbreak to Uecker’s passing, before delivering a message that resonates even more now: “Heroes get remembered and legends never die.”

The parallels to 1987’s “Team Streak” are obvious, but this group feels sturdier. Winners of 28 of their last 32, the Brewers aren’t just hot — they’re establishing themselves as the National League’s standard. Fans have leaned into the “Uecker Magic,” showing up with signs and chants. After Friday, it’s hard not to believe.

“We weren’t going to get our doors blown off,” Yelich said. “Not with this group. We’re fighters.” The streak will eventually end. But Friday’s comeback — with Yelich swinging Uecker’s bat — will live far longer. It wasn’t just a win. It was a night that reminded Milwaukee who they are, and who they’re carrying with them.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) looks down at the mound before delivering a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Jacob Misiorowski drops ‘nothing to it’ take after brutal start vs. RedsMike Gianakos ·
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) at bat in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Christian Yelich reveals crystal ball moment during 7-run comeback vs. RedsMike Gianakos ·
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) dumps water on designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Fans can’t believe Brewers’ massive 10-8 comeback win over RedsAbdullah Imran ·
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski lasts just 4 outs in return from ILBenedetto Vitale ·
Reds news: Terry Francona breaks down Brewers' strengths ahead of blockbuster series
Reds’ Terry Francona breaks down Brewers’ strengths ahead of blockbuster seriesChris Spiering ·
National League pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the eighth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Brewers getting huge Jacob Misiorowski boost vs. RedsZachary Howell ·