The Milwaukee Brewers’ season already felt magical, but Friday night in Cincinnati turned into something out of a movie. Down 8-1 after two innings, Milwaukee roared back to beat the Reds 10-8, extending its winning streak to 13 games — tying a franchise record. Christian Yelich led the charge, doing it with a bat honoring the late Bob Uecker.

“You can give everybody else all the credit you want,” manager Pat Murphy said. “But you can’t convince me Ueck wasn’t here with us tonight. Yelly proved it. Special.”

You must, must stay to the end to hear Pat Murphy talk about overcoming loss and the way the Brewers remember Bob Uecker. pic.twitter.com/kQeXiSpWbT — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 16, 2025

That word — special — defines this team. At 77-44, the Brewers own baseball’s best record and a nine-game lead in the NL Central. According to Elias, no team had ever rallied from more than five runs down to extend a streak of 13 games or more. Milwaukee erased a seven-run hole to keep the run alive.

For Yelich, the night was personal. He saved the Uecker bat after back surgery sidelined him last season, bringing it out for Players’ Weekend. Uecker loved the design, etched with his trademark home run call, and Yelich delivered with his best game of the year: two homers, a double, and five RBIs.

Brewers make improbable comeback against Reds

“It just felt like the right night,” Yelich said. “If you know Ueck, you know crazy things like that are going to happen when he’s involved.” Yelich even told Murphy on the bench, when Milwaukee trailed 8-1, that they’d win. Murphy laughed — until Yelich’s bat proved him right.

The bullpen carried the load after rookie Jacob Misiorowski was chased early, covering 7 2/3 innings and retiring the final 23 Cincinnati hitters. That gave Yelich and the lineup time to claw back. Andrew Vaughn’s three-run shot opened the door, while role players Blake Lockridge and Steward Berroa chipped in crucial hits.

Injuries have piled up — stars like Jackson Chourio and Isaac Collins sidelined — but Milwaukee keeps finding contributors. Murphy reminded his team in spring about loss, from playoff heartbreak to Uecker’s passing, before delivering a message that resonates even more now: “Heroes get remembered and legends never die.”

The parallels to 1987’s “Team Streak” are obvious, but this group feels sturdier. Winners of 28 of their last 32, the Brewers aren’t just hot — they’re establishing themselves as the National League’s standard. Fans have leaned into the “Uecker Magic,” showing up with signs and chants. After Friday, it’s hard not to believe.

“We weren’t going to get our doors blown off,” Yelich said. “Not with this group. We’re fighters.” The streak will eventually end. But Friday’s comeback — with Yelich swinging Uecker’s bat — will live far longer. It wasn’t just a win. It was a night that reminded Milwaukee who they are, and who they’re carrying with them.