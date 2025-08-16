Alejandro Kirk has done plenty of memorable things in his big-league career, but Friday night at Rogers Centre brought something entirely new: speed. In Toronto’s 6-5 comeback win over the Texas Rangers, the Blue Jays catcher not only delivered a two-run homer in the seventh and a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth, he also pulled off the unthinkable — his first career stolen base.

It came in the bottom of the eighth after Kirk’s clutch single. On an 0-2 pitch to Myles Straw, he broke for second. Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka popped up but didn’t bother throwing, and Kirk slid in safely. For a player ranked 533rd out of 539 qualified runners in sprint speed this season, the moment was equal parts shocking and electric.

Chris Bassitt couldn’t resist poking fun at his teammate, saying, “He’s catching Rickey [Henderson] slowly, I think. He’s just got to play a little longer.” Jokes aside, Bassitt admitted Kirk could sneak a handful of bags each year because pitchers rarely account for him on the bases.

Alejandro Kirk leads the way in Blue Jays win, chases Rickey Henderson record

The crowd roared as “First career stolen base” flashed across the videoboard. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bolted from the handshake line to rip second base out of the ground, presenting it to Kirk as a keepsake. “This should go down in Major League history,” manager John Schneider said, grinning after the game.

For Kirk, the decision to run wasn’t even his own idea. First base coach Mark Budzinski gave him the green light, and Kirk recalled through a translator, “I just turned around and looked at him. I was like … ‘Are you serious?’” That disbelief turned into pure joy, as Kirk flashed more emotion than usual throughout the night. His fist pump after the go-ahead hit and his smile while carrying second base summed it up — a career night for one of Toronto’s most reserved players.

His manager pointed out the bigger meaning, too. “The more you do this, someone flips the first domino down and guys kind of feel like, ‘OK, it’s my turn to do something to help us win,’” Schneider said.

Toronto needed every bit of it. Bassitt gave up a three-run shot to Higashioka in the second, and Jacob deGrom shut the Blue Jays down through five innings. Marcus Semien added a two-run homer in the eighth to give Texas the lead again. But Toronto’s resilience showed, with Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho, and Kirk sparking a four-run inning that swung the game back.

By the time Jeff Hoffman closed the door in the ninth, the Jays had notched their 39th comeback win of the season and improved to 72-51, extending their hold atop the AL East. Kirk’s big night — two hits, four RBI, and that improbable stolen base — became the story, though. The unlikely thief may be 1,405 steals behind Henderson, but don’t tell him he can’t add another. “If they give me the green light … I’m taking it,” Kirk said.