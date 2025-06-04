As rumors have surrounded New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, spoke about the plans surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick. Away from basketball, the Pelicans player in Williamson also has allegations of rape according to a recent lawsuit, adding more controversey to the 24-year-old.

Despite the immense amount of speculation around Williamson and possibly being dealt this offseason, Dumars would say to Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune that the team will move “forward” with the star. He would even go as far as to say that Williamson will “continue to be a focal point” for the franchise.

“I've had really good conversations with Zion,” Dumars said. “We've had lunch. Dinner. Watched playoff games together. We've done it all. I've had some real, honest conversations with him. Some real, direct, and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion. He's going to continue to be a focal point here as we go forward.”

It seems as if Dumars and Williamson have cemented a relationship together, even mentioning when they attended the NBA Draft Lottery this past May.

“I sent him to the lottery for a reason,” Dumars said. “I want him to start focusing on the responsibilities of being the best player here and the focal point. There are some responsibilities that come with that. Go represent your organization.”

Some within Pelicans speak about the allegations against Zion Williamson

While some of the Pelicans have broken their silence over the allegations against Williams, such as owner Gayle Benson, it seems as if she downplayed the news. Saying that “people can sue you for anything” when asked about the recent court filing in Los Angeles which accusses Willamson of rape and assault in 2020.

“You know, lawsuits are lawsuits,” Benson said. “You really can't, you don't know. I mean, people can sue you for anything. There's no reason. You can be innocent or not. It's just something that people do, unfortunately.”

Dumars wouldn't give his full thoughts on the matter since he doesn't delve into legal matters.

“I've been advised not to venture into any of his legal issues,” Dumars said.

Speaking about Williamson's ventures on the court, it's been an arguable mixed bag as he's a two-time All-Star, but has missed a ton of time with injuries.

“We've had some real direct conversations with him about that,” Dumars said. “Expectations. Accountability. That's our plan going forward with Zion.”

At any rate, New Orleans is looking to vastly improve after finishing last season with a 21-61 record, which put them 14th in the Western Conference.