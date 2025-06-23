It was apt that construction sounds could be heard bouncing off the Smoothie King Center's walls during the “Beyond the Record: Second Chances Summit” hosted by Zion Williamson's open-for-business New Orleans Pelicans. This is a city accustomed to constant remodeling by well-monied interests as the community's greater individual needs get drowned out by tourist revelries after all. Still, an ever-graceful Gayle Benson opened the show with tender respect; Joe Dumars and CJ McCollum stuck around to hear the stories and share some tears in a touching, culture-building convention.

“It is critically important to educate business leaders,” Benson began. “Understand that individuals who qualify for these opportunities have earned and are deserving of a second chance.”

Hosted in partnership with the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, the Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana (JAC), and Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) brought out over 1000 community members looking for new hope near a basketball court. The summit sought to address real-world barriers and highlight actionable solutions that could drive further community-driven reform.

“The New Orleans Pelicans continue to demonstrate what it means to lead with purpose,” said James Cadogan, Executive Director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. “Through this Second Chances Summit, they’ve not only opened doors for individuals impacted by the justice system, they’ve also set a powerful example of how basketball can drive real change.”

Finding the mercy and grace to bless someone with a fresh slate takes character, compassion, and most importantly, some understanding of one's situation. You cannot help the headlines, regardless of what is actually said or done. Joe Dumars is hoping that mindset permeates the culture a bit more with the Pelicans moving forward.

“There are people out here that care…trying to reach people, trying to help people,” Dumars added. “Many of the players that I signed (with the Detroit Pistons) were guys that other teams had given up on.”

Giving up when things are tough will not going to be in the cards with an accountability-driven Dumars in charge. CJ McCollum was just glad no one gave up on him decades ago.

“I was the kind of kid that would go left,” McCollum admitted. “But my brother would go right, so I followed him. That kind of saved me. I just think a lot of us need second chances.”

CJ McCollum and Joe Dumars were not the only influencers in the Smoothie King Center, of course. Several campaigning for office (or already elected) decided to stop by as well; Senator Royce Duplessis served as a panel member. A few even stuck around for the entire event, making a lasting impression with many in the crowd looking to regain voting rights.

“Laws and policy are not enough,” Congressman Troy Carter stressed. “We need community.”

Well, that, some attention on a small market team trying to make an impression, and good health. The Pelicans want to make the postseason next summer after all. Nothing would bring the fanbase together more than an NBA Finals run with Zion Williamson leading the way.