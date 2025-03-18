The New Orleans Pelicans had a heartbreaking injury update on one of their more promising players in Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans revealed that Murphy III will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to a torn labrum, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported.

Murphy III tore his labrum in the Pelicans' latest contest against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. He attempted a drive to the basket against the Pistons' Ausar Thompson, which ended with a loose ball possession. The two hustled for the ball, as Murphy lost his balance and Thompson seemed to step on his hand or wrist, causing the injury.

This marks the conclusion of Murphy III's fourth season in the league. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game after 53 appearances.