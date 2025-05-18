The New Orleans Pelicans have a big decision to make in regards to Zion Williamson this offseason, but a recent development may indicate the Pelicans plan on keeping the oft-injured forward.

While some believed Williamson would be traded following Joe Dumars' hiring, Williamson was quite surprisingly the Pelicans' representative at the NBA Draft lottery drawing, which NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Williamson's presence is a sign of what direction the new-look Pelicans front office plans to take the team in.

“It didn't lead to anything more than New Orleans scoring the seventh overall pick, but league sources insist that it was a significant development,” Stein wrote on The Stein Line of the Pelicans selecting Williamson to represent them.

“Amid no shortage of speculation about the Pelicans deciding to outright shop Williamson for the first time after six frustration-filled seasons, sources say that the lottery assignment was indeed intended to convey the message that New Orleans' new front office, now headed by Louisiana native Joe Dumars, wants to try again to make things work with Williamson as the team's centerpiece.”

Williamson's NBA career has largely been dominated by his numerous injuries and off-the-court troubles. Since being drafted first overall by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has played 214 games and missed 268, in addition to all 10 playoff games.

For most of his career, there have been questions about Williamson's work ethic and his ability to stay in shape. The injuries have only emboldened his loudest critics, who argue his weight, which was rumored to be north of 300 pounds at one point, has been a factor in the frequency and severity of injuries.

When he is on the court, however, Williamson has proven to be extremely valuable and effective.

After an injury-shortened rookie season, Williamson earned his first All-Star honor in 2021 amid a season in which he averaged 27.0 points per game, as well as 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. For his career, he averages 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 58.9% shooting from the field.

Williamson has not been able to remain available long or consistently enough, though. In four of his six seasons in the NBA, he has played 30 or fewer games, including this past season when he missed 30 of the Pelicans' first 36 games and missed the final 12 games of the season.

As part of his five-year, $197.2 million extension, Williamson is slated to earn $39.4 million next season.