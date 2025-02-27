With the Philadelphia 76ers falling to a 20-38 record, Paul George has shifted his full attention to turning the season around. On the latest episode of Podcast P, he announced a temporary hiatus from the show, prioritizing his efforts on getting the Sixers back on track. While the New York Knicks are in a much better position, Kendrick Perkins believes Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart should take a similar approach.

Podcasting has become a platform for active NBA players to discuss league happenings while expanding their personal brands. Among the most popular is the Roommates Show hosted by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. However, Kendrick Perkins questions whether it’s pulling their attention away from what truly matters—winning games.

During a recent episode of NBA Today, the 40-year-old offered some pointed advice to the hosts of Roommates Show. The former NBA star claimed that if he had walked into the ‘08 Celtics’ locker room pitching a podcast idea, it wouldn’t have ended well.

“I wish I would’ve walked in the 2008 locker room talking about podcasts…It’d have been smoke and moving furniture around there,” said Perkins.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and active NBA players with podcasts

George, Brunson, and Hart aren’t the only active players in the podcasting game. Warriors veteran Draymond Green hosts one of the most successful shows, while Trey Murphy and Duncan Robinson have also built strong followings. Even LeBron James had a podcast, though it was put on hold after his co-host, JJ Redick, took over as the Lakers’ head coach.

While Kendrick Perkins raises a valid point about players locking in for the playoffs, blaming podcasts for poor performance feels like an overreaction. These athletes have dedicated teams handling the logistics, leaving them with only a few hours per week to record episodes.

This criticism of podcasts surfaced after George’s announcement. As he wrapped up the latest episode, he admitted the season hadn’t gone as planned since joining the franchise. To refocus on competing for a championship, he decided to step away from podcasting.

Brunson and Hart, who earn a combined $43.1 million, are in a different situation than George and the Sixers. While Philadelphia sits in 12th place in the East, the Knicks remain one of the conference's top contenders.

With a 37–20 record, the Knicks hold third place and is poised for a strong finish to the season. Brunson has been a steady presence, appearing in 56 games while averaging 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. Meanwhile, Hart ranks second in the league in minutes per game (37.8) and has missed just three games all season.

It will be interesting to see if the Roommates take Kendrick Perkins’ advice. Their podcast might serve as a way to unwind after long days on the court, and if their coach has no issue with it, neither should anyone else.