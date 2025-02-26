As the Philadelphia 76ers season begins to circle the drain, Paul George is putting down the podcast microphone for a little while. The Sixers' recent eight-game skid is making the veteran star take action with his show, Podcast P.

George's podcast from Wave Sports & Entertainment is being put on pause, probably until after the Sixers' season. He said at the end of the latest episode, which featured an interview with Dwight Howard, that he will be taking a break so he can lock in and help the team.

“Before we wrap [this episode up], fellas, it's no secret — this season up to this point hasn’t been what we envisioned,” George said. “I know my goal when I first signed with Philadelphia was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that and that is still the case and where I'm coming from.

“With that being said, though,” he continued, “I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today's episode with Dwight, I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish the season out, give ourselves a chance to be in contentions to compete for a championship.”

Paul George taking hiatus from podcast amid 76ers' playoff chase

For George to put aside his show and focus solely on the 76ers is commendable but at this point, it feels like too little, too late. At the very least, it's the latter. The Sixers are 12th in the Eastern Conference and George himself boldly stated that the 76ers don’t have the habits of a championship-caliber team.

“[W]e've shown no sign of a team that will compete,” he said. “We just don't have the habits [that] a champion or a playoff-contending team would have. So, to be honest, right now, it's a little far-fetched.”

Although the Sixers are not in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs, their chances to make up ground are running out. We'll see what George can do now that he's putting a pause on his show for the time being.