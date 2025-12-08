The Oklahoma City Thunder matched one of their franchise records following their blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Going into the matchup, Oklahoma City has been off to a remarkable start to the 2025-26 NBA season. Having won the NBA championship last season, they have begun their title defense in dominant fashion, blowing out opponents on a game-by-game basis.

The Thunder got the job done throughout the matchup against the Jazz. They overwhelmed the hosts from start to finish, having their way despite not having star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to injury. With the win, they obtained their franchise record of 15 consecutive victories.

THE THUNDER HAVE TIED THEIR FRANCHISE RECORD WITH 15 STRAIGHT WINS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OsLnn8IdQ7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Thunder played against Jazz

The Thunder made easy work of the Jazz on Sunday night, torching their opponents 131-101.

Article Continues Below

Oklahoma City overwhelmed Utah to start the game, leading 45-20 after the first quarter. The Jazz never recovered from this, seeing themselves trail by a big margin for the entire contest.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Thunder prevailed in all three categories by making 21 3-pointers, securing 44 rebounds and creating 32 assists. It wasn't the same for the Jazz as they only converted 12 triples, grabbed 37 rebounds and dished out 25 assists.

Six players scored in double-digits for Oklahoma City in the win. Chet Holmgren led the way with 25 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and a steal. He shot 12-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. Jalen Williams came next with 25 points and eight assists, Aaron Wiggins had 19 points and three rebounds, while Ousmane Dieng put up 14 points and three assists. Meanwhile, Branden Carlson provided 13 points and six rebounds, and Kenrich Williams contributed with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Oklahoma City improved to a 23-1 record on the season, possessing the best record in the Western Conference standings as well as the entire NBA standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets by 5.5 games.

Rolling with 15 straight wins, the Thunder will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Phoenix Suns as part of the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.