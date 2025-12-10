At this point, it seems the only way to stop the Oklahoma City Thunder is to cancel the season entirely.

The Thunder have only lost once in 24 games and remain undefeated at home in 11 outings. To do away with hyperboles: They're great.

They will put their 15-game winning streak on the line on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.

Oklahoma City beat Phoenix in their previous matchup in the in-season tournament, 123-119, in November. After the game, Suns star Devin Booker claimed that “the secret is out” regarding the Thunder's defense, noting that they “play aggressively” to “speed you up.”

When asked about Booker's comments on Tuesday, OKC coach Mark Daigneault didn't give it too much weight.

“I didn’t hear that. We just focus on what’s between the lines. Everybody says stuff after the games in terms of interviews—whether it’s a compliment or anything else,” said Daigneault in a video posted by Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

Daigneault has more pressing concerns against the Suns, particularly their ailing roster. Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, and Nikola Topic are out due to injuries, while Alex Caruso and Lu Dort will probably have to shake off some rust after sitting out the last few games.

They will rely on their league-leading defense anew, as they're the only team this season that's holding opponents to below 107 points per game.

In their last 10 games, the Thunder are scoring 125.1 points on 52.6% shooting from the field per outing.

Booker will miss the game against Oklahoma City due to a groin strain.