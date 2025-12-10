Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to return from a one-game absence and play in this Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal round game against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player is no longer on the league's official injury report for Wednesday's game, indicating that Gilgeous-Alexander is ready to give it a go versus the Suns.

This is clearly a great development for the Thunder, who have done nothing so far in the 2025-26 NBA season but consistently prove that they're the best team in the league.

Even though Gilgeous-Alexander did not suit up in last Sunday's game between the Thunder and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Oklahoma City managed to easily score its 23rd win of the season via a 131-101 score.

That was also the Bolts' 15th consecutive victory, as they relied on a balanced attack to thwart the Jazz. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams scored 15 points apiece, while four players from Oklahoma City's bench gathered at least 11 points, including Aaron Wiggins, who fired 19 points on the strength of five made 3-pointers.

Gilgeous-Alexander's return will also likely prompt Ajay Mitchell's slide back to a bench role for the Thunder, who topped Group A of the Western Conference in the NBA Cup's group play with a 4-0 record. Among those wins by OKC came at the expense of the Suns, with the Thunder defeating Phoenix, 123-119, at home on Nov. 28.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star is averaging 32.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his eighth season in the NBA.