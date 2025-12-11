2025 marked a turnaround year for the Chicago Cubs. Ultimately, the Cubs made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Plus, they were able to keep their Gold Glove-winning infielder, Nico Hoerner, after rumors surfaced about trading him at the end of last season.

One year later, those rumors are back again as Cubs' executives have brought up his name in conversations about a possible trade, per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. However, there is no real plan to deal with Hoerner.

This year, he finished batting .297 with 178 hits, seven home runs, and 61 RBIs. He also had a 6.2 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) rate. Also, Hoerner was dominant at the plate during the postseason, batting .419.

Last season, Hoerner batted .273 with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, and 35 doubles. Plus, he led the club with 31 stolen bases.

According to Mooney and Sharma, the Cubs' structure fits Hoerner's playing style (defense, athleticism, chemistry). Meanwhile, Chicago is looking to bolster its pitching staff during this offseason. They managed to keep Shota Imanaga, but are gunning for another top-caliber starter.

Overall, the front office is being very malicious in assessing the value of every player.

After next season, Hoerner can declare himself a free agent. In 2023, he signed a three-year $35 million contract extension.

Nico Hoerner has been a tremendous asset for the Cubs

Since becoming a Cub in 2019, Hoerner has done wonders for the North Side, particularly when it comes to defense. In 2023 and 2025, he won a National League Gold Glove Award.

Plus, he has won three of the organization's Heart and Hustle Awards (2023, 2024, 2025) for his leadership skills. This past year, Hoerner led all second basemen in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) with 17.

Along the way, he has become a fan favorite for his ability to play through injuries, make great plays, and bring energy.