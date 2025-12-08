The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominance in the NBA with a commanding 131-101 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, but one moment off the court stole hearts just as much as the game itself.

As halftime concluded, rising star Chet Holmgren was spotted acknowledging Red Panda, the halftime performer, with a respectful dap as she finished her performance.

The gesture, simple yet meaningful, showcased Holmgren’s character and awareness, drawing praise from fans and teammates alike.

Chet Holmgren daps up Red Panda after she finisher her halftime performance 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WeCgCvtbn3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

On the court, Holmgren led by example, scoring 25 points and adding nine rebounds. Jalen Williams matched him with 25 points and contributed eight assists, propelling the Thunder to their 23rd win of the season and 15th straight victory.

Aaron Wiggins added 19 points, and Branden Carlson notched a season-high 13 points as Oklahoma City shot 58% from the field and nailed 21 three-pointers. The Thunder also capitalized on 17 Utah turnovers, turning them into 27 points.

Holmgren, now averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, has become a key figure in the Thunder’s rapid ascent this season.

Article Continues Below

His blend of athleticism, skill, and leadership is complemented by his off-court awareness, as shown in his interaction with Red Panda.

Fans on social media quickly celebrated the gesture, noting that Holmgren’s respect for the halftime performer reflects a level of maturity rare for a young star.

The moment provided a humanizing counterpoint to the Thunder’s relentless dominance on the scoreboard.

With Oklahoma City now standing at 23-1, the team looks poised to continue its historic start to the 2025-26 season.

And while their performance on the court will garner the headlines, it’s moments like Holmgren’s respectful dap that cement his reputation as not just a phenomenal player, but a thoughtful and considerate presence both on and off the floor.

The Thunder now turn their focus to their next matchup, looking to extend both their winning streak and the culture of respect they’re building as a team.