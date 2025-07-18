Draya Michele is sharing how she feels amid her boyfriend, Jalen Green, trade from the Houston Rockets to the Phoenix Suns. In the blockbuster trade, Kevin Durant was traded from the Suns to the Rockets for Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five second-round picks.

“Well this was my first time experiencing a trade,” Draya told The Post. “I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going.

Draya and Green have been dating since 2023 and share a daughter together whom they welcomed in 2024.

“I always make the jokes with him and tell him, ‘I don’t care what city you’re in, we could go to hell and play for the hell… and I’ll go with you, as long as I have a good SPF… it doesn’t matter where we are, if we have each other we’ll make the best of it.’ It’s really just putting families together with their dream cars and making things convenient and also luxurious.”

Despite having to make new living arraignments, the model is making the most of it and is looking to find a place to settle down in soon.

“Luckily [Phoenix] is an amazing city,” she said. “We were not disappointed with Phoenix at all. But I just need to be supportive of him and of the change and then just try to make things as smooth of a transition [as possible] for him, and not stressing him out with the worries of moving and all that.”

The mom of three — Draya has two sons which she shares one with former NFL player Orlando Scandrick — shares that she is going to be in charge of finding them a place while Green settles into his new role on the Suns.

“He’s not gonna have to lift the finger. I’ll handle all of that so that he can just relax and play basketball. Once he gets there, he won’t have anything else to worry about. And that’s just really what I try to focus on: keeping things convenient and easy for him.”

What Has Jalen Green Said About The Trade?

Green shared he was “hurt” by the news but had a “feeling” that the Rockets were going to trade him.

“Yeah, I had a feeling. They’ve been trying to trade me since last year,” Green responded after being asked if the trade was unexpected per The Houston Chronicle. “I’m not tripping. It’s for the better of the team. I know it’s a business at the end of the day. I really can’t handle how I feel. Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, I still got the opportunity to play basketball.”

Green got his start in the NBA with the Rockets after being drafted by the team in 2021.

“It hurts,” Green said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). “Houston is home to me and will forever be home to me. I started my NBA career there, and I've built a lot in that situation.

However, he is making light of the situation but was expected given the nature of the league.

“Obviously it's sad to leave, but it's a business though, you've got to understand that when you coming into the NBA.”

Despite initially feeling hurt about the situation, he is ready for his start with the Suns and has big goals for his time there.

“The hunger is already there,” Green said in an interview with Duane Rankin. “I've made it the playoffs already as it is. I may have not performed how I should've performed, but at the end of the day, the goal is to be in the playoffs every year. I got a taste of it now. There's no reason I shouldn't have the goal to get back.”