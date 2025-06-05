Kevin Durant has been the talk of the NBA alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, as many are waiting to see if they will be traded during the offseason. For Durant, there have been the same several teams that are linked to trading for him, and one of them is the Houston Rockets.

The latest report was that the Suns lowered their asking price for Durant and that the Rockets were set to make an aggressive push for him. Apparently, that report isn't all accurate, as Suns insider John Gambadoro shared what he has heard about the Durant and Rockets rumors.

“This is so beyond untrue it’s laughable. The Suns haven’t spoken to the Rockets since February – not once! They’ve been focused on hiring a GM and a coach. Now with those hires done they can and will turn their attention to moving Durant,” Gambadoro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Suns did just hire Jordan Ott as their new head coach, and it does seem like they can focus on building out their roster. Whether that involves keeping or trading Durant, it's uncertain now, but all signs have pointed to the team was going to work with him to find a new destination.

Teams will be lined up to trade for Kevin Durant

The Rockets were one of the teams that seemed to have an interest in Durant for some time now, and they could use a player like him on their team. With a young roster, they could give up some of their assets to get a deal done, and he'd fit right in with them. After being one of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Rockets are looking to get to the next level, and Durant can help them.

Another team that has been linked to Durant is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who tried to make an attempt to make a trade for him before the deadline. After a second straight trip to the Western Conference Finals but losing in five games, the Timberwolves want to find someone who can also help them get over the hump.

The one thing to take into account when trading for a player like Durant is that the team might have to give up too many assets. Depending on what the Suns are asking for in return, it may not be the best thing to go all-in on Durant, especially since he's 36 years old.