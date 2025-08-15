Houston Rockets fans entered Thursday afternoon hyped for the release of their 2025-26 NBA regular season schedule. Kevin Durant and Co. will open up the season visiting the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder on October 21, 2025.

Until then, however, Kevin Durant continues to go after his critics on social media.

Rockets' Kevin Durant continues going after Twitter users over bold claims

Kevin Durant is no stranger to trolls, and his activity on social media suggest he actually enjoys the banter of going back and forth with fans and haters alike.

In a few recent exchanges, Durant made sure to give his critics a piece of his mind.

Did you guys play varsity in high school? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 14, 2025

Can you guys answer the question above @DimeDropperPod and @Jacobtheclipper — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 14, 2025

No!!! That’s why I reply, your opnion means nothing and I HAVE to consistently tell you that. Not just you, most of the people on here — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 14, 2025

This comes after one of the league's best scorers responded to a Twitter user who disagreed with the idea of calling him the, “greatest scorer of all time.”

30k points on low fga. Ima coaches dream. Dime dropper, I mastered scoring at 24 years old man. Give it a rest, I don’t care about being the best scorer ever. You are diminishing my all time greatness callin me that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2025

That led to a back-and-forth on Twitter, and that continued into Thursday evening.

Just a few days ago, when the NBA announced that Durant and the Rockets would open up the season in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans began debates about whether or not Durant deserved to have his jersey retired.

U don’t want me to answer this but what I will say, muse pages and Stan accounts don’t make none of these decisions.. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 11, 2025

Kevin Durant will be playing for his fifth NBA franchise, but the fourth in 10 seasons. After leaving the Warriors, Durant has played two-and-a-half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and two-and-a-half seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant will be entering his 18th year in the NBA next season, playing 1,123 regular season games and 170 playoff appearances. In his 17-year NBA career, Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.1 block per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 39 percent from three during the regular season.

In his postseason career, Durant has averaged 29.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.