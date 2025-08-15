Houston Rockets fans entered Thursday afternoon hyped for the release of their 2025-26 NBA regular season schedule. Kevin Durant and Co. will open up the season visiting the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder on October 21, 2025.

Until then, however, Kevin Durant continues to go after his critics on social media.

Rockets' Kevin Durant continues going after Twitter users over bold claims

Kevin Durant is no stranger to trolls, and his activity on social media suggest he actually enjoys the banter of going back and forth with fans and haters alike.

In a few recent exchanges, Durant made sure to give his critics a piece of his mind.

This comes after one of the league's best scorers responded to a Twitter user who disagreed with the idea of calling him the, “greatest scorer of all time.”

Article Continues Below

That led to a back-and-forth on Twitter, and that continued into Thursday evening.

Just a few days ago, when the NBA announced that Durant and the Rockets would open up the season in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans began debates about whether or not Durant deserved to have his jersey retired.

Kevin Durant will be playing for his fifth NBA franchise, but the fourth in 10 seasons. After leaving the Warriors, Durant has played two-and-a-half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and two-and-a-half seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant will be entering his 18th year in the NBA next season, playing 1,123 regular season games and 170 playoff appearances. In his 17-year NBA career, Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.1 block per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 39 percent from three during the regular season.

In his postseason career, Durant has averaged 29.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.

More Houston Rockets News
Rockets' Kevin Durant attends the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena
Rockets rumors: Kevin Durant could take over $20 million pay cut on contract extensionJosue Pavon ·
Tari Eason and Aaron Holiday in Rockets jersey with a single question mark.
2 way-too-early Houston Rockets trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Rockets forward Kevin Durant (35) warms up before the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
Rockets’ Kevin Durant takes jab at Thunder in response to ring-night matchupJosue Pavon ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center.
Rockets’ Kevin Durant ruthlessly eviscerates fan for ‘diminishing his greatness’Malik Brown ·
Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant attends the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena
Kevin Durant returns for Thunder’s championship ceremony on Opening NightJosue Pavon ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to score as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center.
Lakers-Rockets, Warriors-Mavs highlight NBA Christmas scheduleAbdullah Imran ·