After an 11-year NBA career, Mike Muscala is joining the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto. The former NBA center has agreed to become an assistant coach alongside new Suns head coach Jordan Ott.

The two first crossed paths in Atlanta, where Muscala was a player with the Hawks from 2013-18, and Ott was a video coordinator from 2013-16. Now, the two reunite to lead a new era in Phoenix.

Muscala's career included seven stops, including five seasons with the Hawks and nearly five full seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was well known for stretching the floor at 6-foot-10, shooting a career 37.3% from 3-point range.

From 2020-22, he averaged a career high in points with the Thunder. Muscala also shot a career-best 43% from three in 2021-22. Just over a year ago, he announced his retirement. But now, 13 months later, he's returning to the NBA as an assistant coach.

Muscala's impact in Phoenix

The Suns' frontcourt is young and largely untested. Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro are entering their sophomore seasons. Phoenix acquired 23-year-old Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason. And Khaman Maluach, likely the future anchor of the team, was drafted in the first round with the No. 10 pick acquired from the Houston Rockets.

With Phoenix extending Devin Booker, the indication is that's who the Suns will build around for the foreseeable future. Giving these young frontcourt players a role model like Muscala could accelerate their development alongside the star guard.

During his 11-year career, Muscala crossed paths with Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard, and Steven Adams. Their playstyles particularly resonate with Williams and Maluach: bulky big men that can catch lobs and anchor a defense.

Muscala will not only bring his own skill set, but also draw on lessons from former teammates to help develop this young frontcourt. Building a prototypical big man who can protect the rim and create space for guards in pick-and-rolls is exactly the kind of support an elite scorer like Booker will value.