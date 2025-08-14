The Phoenix Suns unveiled their 2025-26 NBA season schedule with a special touch, releasing a promotional video announcing they would cover the adoption fees for 30 rescue dogs through the Arizona Humane Society — one for each NBA team. In the adorable clip, Suns players are seen playing and spending time with the puppies, who are having fun with some very peculiar toys, including stuffed animals of the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and others.

READY TO UNLEASH OUR SCHEDULE 🐾 For schedule release, we sponsored the adoption fees of 30 dogs to represent the 30 teams around the league!@Ticketmaster | https://t.co/C5uYk80Ogt pic.twitter.com/0ZOqeKUqzW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 14, 2025

The Utah Jazz even responded on X, asking which puppy represented them, to which the Suns replied, “Jazz Bear fighting for his life rn.”

Jazz Bear fighting for his life rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Ae42OO0c5 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 14, 2025

The video captures your heart from the first second the puppies appear, but is suddenly interrupted by the schedule reveal. The season will open with a home matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22, followed by a quick trip to Los Angeles two days later to face the Clippers and familiar faces Bradley Beal and Chris Paul.

Kevin Durant's first return to Phoenix since joining the Houston Rockets is set for Nov. 24. The matchup could also bring extra intensity with former Rockets Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, both known for their competitive edge.

The early-season schedule also features intriguing clashes with contenders like the Denver Nuggets, now home to former Sun Cam Johnson. Denver brought in Johnson to play alongside Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Bruce Brown, adding depth on the wing under new head coach David Adelman. The Suns will also face the Los Angeles Lakers four times, including games on Dec. 1 and Dec. 23, with former No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton now wearing purple and gold.

Several Eastern Conference matchups will help gauge Phoenix's advancement. The Suns will be tested by teams such as the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers. Orlando has quality depth, like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Cavaliers will challenge the Suns because they are elite in size, with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley as frontcourt players. Lastly, while Pascal Siakam leads Indiana and plays quickly, all these teams present different challenges due to their versatility.

Phoenix will also compete in the Emirates NBA Cup for the third straight year, facing the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Kings, and Oklahoma City Thunder between Oct. 31 and Nov. 28. The regular season closes with a demanding four-game stretch: hosting Durant's Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks before road matchups against the Lakers and defending champion Thunder.