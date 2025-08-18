Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have never experienced an NBA season without one another. The duo joined the Houston Rockets as the headliners of the team's 2021 draft class. However, following the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets, Green will star for the Western Conference rival Phoenix Suns next season.

Sengun admitted it was difficult to see one of his closest friends traded.

“I was sad when he left. He was like my brother. I was sad when I got the news,” the Rockets star said in an interview with Socrates Degri. “I was very sad—but at the same time, Kevin Durant is coming. Still, Jalen was my brother. I called Jalen right away and told him how I felt: “I hope this trade motivates you even more.” Because I believe Jalen is going to be a really great player. Sometimes he battles with himself, but I think he won’t do that anymore and will mature even more in his game. I truly believe he’s going to be a big player. I wish him all the best. We’re still talking, and I’ll bring him to Turkey too.”

Green started all 307 of his appearances over four seasons with the Rockets after the team drafted him No. 2 overall in 2021. While he put up big numbers, averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 42/34/80 shooting splits, he didn't live up to expectations.

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun separating following blockbuster trade

Article Continues Below

Houston signed Green to a three-year, $106 million contract extension at the beginning of last season. However, many speculated that the team gave him the bloated contract to use him as the main salary filler in a star trade. The Rockets did just that in July, trading the guard alongside Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 pick in the draft for Durant.

Green will move forward as a core piece for the Suns as they attempt to navigate the fallout from the failed Durant era. Despite fit concerns, he will start in the backcourt alongside Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, Durant will serve as the star veteran to a young, ascending Rockets core that features Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard. The team also features veterans Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet alongside offseason acquisitions Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela.

The Rockets have the second-best odds (+500) to win the Western Conference this season, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+140), per FanDuel Sportsbook. They are tied with the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets for the third-best odds (+850) to win the NBA title, behind only the Thunder (+240) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (+700).