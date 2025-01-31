Although Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was snubbed from the NBA All-Star game, he wasn't too upset. He understands that the ASG has the best of the best from across the league. However, with only 12 spots on the roster, compared to the traditional 15 on the regular NBA roster, there's some skepticism.

Even though most teams won't use all 15 players, being in the All-Star game is an accomplishment, in and out of itself. For Booker, he's made the All-Star game, four separate times in his career. The latest one came in the 2023-24 season. Still, the Suns star explained via ESPN about how the NBA should look to expand the game to include more players.

“I think there are enough talented guys out here that are deserving,” Booker said after Friday's shootaround at the Chase Center. “I mean, you look at Kyrie [Irving], Norman Powell, those guys are having unbelievable, efficient years and winning games.

“And on the East, I'm sure there are guys too like Trae [Young] and LaMelo [Ball] that are just putting up unheard-of numbers. So the more talent in there, the better I think.”

He's not joking about Irving and Powell. The latter is having a career season and averaging 24 points per game, the highest on his team. For Irving, he's averaging 24.2 points and carrying the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic. Both players are more than qualified to make the game, in Booker's eyes.

Suns' Devin Booker's ASG snub proves the NBA should expand the game

As Booker mentioned, guys like Ball and Young missed out on the game. Those players are having remarkable seasons, despite being on underachieving teams. It doesn't discount their value. However, the entire process of the game has been not well received by some.

For example, Suns All-Star Kevin Durant called the new format ‘terrible'. While he was referring to the game itself, there are more areas to fine-tune. With two of the top players from each conference missing out, it makes Booker's point crystal clear. Still, as he kept describing, he wanted to be a part of the game but understood that the conversation iswaalways there.

“Obviously it's something that I wanted to be a part of, but not going to complain about taking a week to regroup with the family,” Booker said. “So it's always going to be the conversation every year. Who got snubbed? Who didn't? And there's a lot of people that are deserving.”

While Durant will be the lone member of the Phoenix Suns in the festivities, Booker will have time to recharge. The Suns have won 8 of their last 11 games, and are looking to turn a corner. Still, it will give the Phoenix shooting guard plenty of time to recharge and refuel for a nail-biting second half of the season.