Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant did not hold back when sharing his thoughts on the NBA’s newly announced All-Star Game format, calling the changes “terrible” and advocating for a return to tradition.

“I hate it. Absolutely hate it. Terrible. All-Star Game’s format changing, all the formats, is terrible in my opinion,” Durant told Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “We should just go back to East-West and just play the game. I think we’re just trying to bring back that flare, somehow with the All-Star Weekend, but I think we just keep it traditional. We’ll see how this one works – you never know, I might be wrong. I’m just another guy with nothing but an opinion, but we’ll see how it works.”

Durant’s comments come as the NBA announced major changes to the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The 2025 showcase, set to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will feature a four-team, three-game, one-night tournament format. Three teams of eight All-Stars each will compete, with the fourth team comprising the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge for first- and second-year players. The winner of each game will be determined by the first team to score 40 points.

The overhaul is part of the league’s effort to reinvigorate competitiveness during the All-Star Weekend. In recent years, the game has faced widespread criticism for its lack of defense and soaring scores. Last season’s contest in Indianapolis saw the Eastern Conference defeat the West, 211-186, drawing backlash over its lack of intensity.

Durant, a 14-time All-Star, has only appeared in 15 games this season due to an ankle sprain but has been in elite form since his return. He played a critical role in Phoenix’s recent 116-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, posting 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.

Through his limited appearances this season, the 36-year-old Suns forward is averaging 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.

The Phoenix Suns (14-11) continue their three-game homestand on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers (12-15), who enter the contest on a two-game winning streak.

While the league hopes its new format will provide a fresh and competitive edge to the All-Star Game, Durant remains skeptical. His preference for the traditional East vs. West format reflects a sentiment shared by some fans and players who value the simplicity and nostalgia of the original structure.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February, where the success — or failure — of the tournament-style format will be put to the test.