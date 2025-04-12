If one thing is for certain, it's that Devin Booker and Kevin Durant enjoy playing basketball together. The two joined forces in the middle of the 2022-23 season, when the Suns made a blockbuster trade for Durant.

Since then, their time has been filled with major hypotheticals. Although the talent was there, especially with adding Bradley Beal, it never came to fruition.

When Durant was injured at the end of the season, it sparked the beginning of the end of any playoff hopes. After that, they missed the playoffs entirely but secured a morale-boosting win in the home finale.

In the locker room, Booker explained via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports his gratitude towards the current All-Star.

Devin Booker on what he'll take from playing with Kevin Durant amidst KD's uncertain future: "I mean, we still play together, but it's just been a joy. From my favorite player to teammate, I don't take it lightly, our relationship on and off the court…..We're right here.” pic.twitter.com/v8vsmL2OaA — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I mean, we still play together, but it's just been a joy,” Booker said. “From my favorite player to teammate, I don't take it lightly, our relationship on and off the court… We're right here.”

Although the relationship between Durant and the front office is strained, Booker could rekindle that. Again, both players have been adamant about their respect and appreciation for one another.

From the Olympics to three NBA seasons, the duo has been through everything together. However, Booker's comments seem ominous and could hint at the beginning of the end.

Devin Booker appreciates Kevin Durant's impact on Suns

Playing with one of the elite scorers in NBA history is a major accomplishment in and out of itself. For Booker, it'll be the second likely first-ballot Hall of Famer.

After playing with Chris Paul, Durant joined the team and formed a trio of Paul, Booker, and Durant. It was a major shift, and one that signaled the Suns towards winning as soon as possible.

Still, the success only went as far as a six-game series in the 2023 Western Conference Semi-Finals. Since then, the Suns endured an embarrassing sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One season later, and under a new head coach, they missed the playoffs entirely. Regardless, the two have a 78-43 record when playing together.

No matter what, long-term success hasn't seemed to shine in the Valley of the Sun. With a current 36-45 record to finish a tumultuous season, Booker's course of action could be getting Durant back to Phoenix.

Following Friday's win, Bradley Beal explained that owner Mat Ishbia could make some major changes. One of those could be firing the front office and starting with a clean slate.

At that point, it might rekindle any relationship with Durant and the organization. Then, Booker will have that dream of playing with his favorite player on full display, once again.