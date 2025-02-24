Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant came to a bitter realization after a rough 127-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The game featured a fourth quarter that saw the winners of Sunday's affair dominate the fourth quarter 39-27. Familiar issues came up for the Suns, who have had a disappointing season to this point. And it's becoming harder to imagine head coach Mike Budenholzer solving these weaknesses in the near future.

However, one thing that was a surprise against Toronto was Durant's performance. While the 36-year-old has been phenomenal this season, that wasn't the case on Sunday night. Durant put up 15 points on 15 shots in a dismal night for the superstar. KD did not hold back in criticizing his and the team's showing against Toronto.

“We had these little spurs where each team would go off and go on a flurry on us, and that’s usually the game. Going on a 12-0 run or 19-5 runs. We’re playing good ball, and then to give up a run like that. It’s tough to fight back when teams score that many points in a row.

Tonight, if I had made more shots, we probably would have won. I got to force it and probably run up to the ball more. I got to rebound a bit more, four of them is not good enough. If we want us to win, I got to come better than what I did tonight.”

The Suns are falling back in a crowded Western Conference playoff race

Phoenix is now 2-8 in its past ten games and eleventh in the West. The Suns are 1.5 games out of the No. 10 seed with the league's hardest remaining strength of schedule. The main weakness of this team remains the same: the defense. Mike Budenholzer's team ranks 26th in defensive rating and consistently could not get stops against the 18-39 Toronto Raptors.

While this team's offensive rating is disappointing for a group with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the defense is not playoff-caliber right now. KD knows this, and that is why he took accountability while noting what has been a common denominator in many of these losses.

Four Raptors players scored more than 20 points, including backup big Chris Boucher, who had a staggering 23 points and 10 rebounds. That is unacceptable for a group of players on the Suns who know that every game matters—especially going into a part of the season where wins will be tough to come by. The resolve of this group and franchise will ultimately be tested over these next few weeks. And it's time for this organization to get closure on this talented core.