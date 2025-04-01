Before the 2024-25 season began, Kevin Durant didn't sign a contract extension with the Phoenix Suns. This worried some, as they thought he was done with the team.

Although Durant wanted a longer-term deal, the team didn't make this season any easier. They offered him a deal that would've sent him back to the Golden State Warriors.

As a result, the Suns All-Star denied the request, and it left a sour taste in his mouth. Despite Durant still being the leading scorer, he might've made up his mind on whether he wants to stay in Phoenix or not.

Logan Murdock of The Ringer detailed that Durant would be open for a return. Not to mention, Devin Booker elaborated more on a potential reunion with the leading scorer.

“Hell yeah, I want to play alongside him,” Booker says. “The team’s been in a tough situation. So, that’s the NBA today. I think K understands the business too, that when things aren’t going the right way, people are going to explore options.

“I don’t know how serious it was, but we moved past it. You see his morale, you see how he feels about the city.”

Kevin Durant could re-sign with the Suns

Even though Durant seems disgruntled with the team, the possibility of re-signing could open up other windows. After all, the team has been excellent with the superstar on the floor.

However, when Bradley Beal is thrown into the mix, it's turned the offense into a clutter. Not that Beal is a bad player by any means. Rather, he doesn't fit with the Suns offensive system.

It didn't fit with Frank Vogel, and it isn't fitting with Mike Budenholzer. Safe to say though, that Durant's view of the city is one of the better ones he's had.

Playing alongside Booker is enough reason to stay. The two have been dynamic when together on the floor. However, Booker has deferred a bit too much on his fellow superstar.

While Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, it's come at the expense of Booker's aggressiveness. He hasn't been as willing to attack mismatches or take over a game.

Booker has taken over a game without Durant. Still, finding that balance with Durant could be key. Either way, Durant might be back in Phoenix, to people's surprise.

At the end of the day, Durant would have unfinished business if he were to re-sign. Championship aspirations were the goal, and advancing those could be of interest to him.