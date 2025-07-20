The Phoenix Suns excelled in the NBA Draft and showcased strong summer league performances from their rookies and second-year players. However, there might be one area they didn't address in free agency that could be the difference maker.

Although the Suns officially waived Bradley Beal, they could still use another guard: A point guard.

That mantra was echoed last season, but it didn't truly come to fruition. Tyus Jones was effective and did his job, considering he was on a one-year, minimum-salary deal. Still, his lack of size and scoring punch made him nearly unplayable down the stretch of the season.

Regardless of that move, another point guard could truly help unlock Devin Booker and Jalen Green. Both players are elite scorers, and unlike Beal and Booker, adding Green unlocks a new level of dynamic play.

The former Houston Rockets guard plays above the rim and is one of the most explosive athletes in the league. Meanwhile, Booker's game is about finesse, timing, and truly being a master of his craft. That can unveil so many unique opportunities for both players to score effectively.

The question that ponders, though. Could landing someone like Chris Paul or Malcolm Brogdon make that much of a difference? Short answer: yes.

Paul's age is a lingering concern, along with Brogdon's injury history. Despite that, a team like the Suns with young players and two dynamic scorers could use a floor general.

Chris Paul should run it back with the Suns

Although Paul could re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his time with the Suns was unforgettable. He unlocked a version of Booker that no one saw. He had some of the most efficient shooting percentages of his career. Not to mention, the aggressiveness was off the charts. Granted, that was a Chris Paul at age 35, 36, and 37.

In that age-36 season, he led the league with 10.8 assists and helped Phoenix to a 64-18 record. Though they were ultimately eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in one of the most lopsided Game 7s in NBA history.

Since then, he has gone to the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. He played with two young teams, but didn't find much sustained success.

Even though he would be 40 entering the 2025-26 season, he could find the fountain of youth, like he did in his first stint with the Suns.

Malcolm Brogdon could benefit the Suns

Much like how Paul could benefit Phoenix, Brogdon could do the same thing. After reports surfaced that Brogdon was heading to the Suns in prior seasons, he could sign with the team outright this year, as more reports have indicated that he could land in the Valley of the Sun.

The veteran point guard has had a recent streak of being productive. For instance, he secured the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year award with the Boston Celtics.

Also, his size and versatility can make him a useful option for the point guard spot. Having someone to simply be a gadget player could be what the Suns need.

Finding someone to initiate the offense and let Booker and Green score the ball at a high level is key. Not to mention, rebounding, defense, and that veteran presence could corral the young guys into the new Suns culture.

Not having a point guard would be a loss for the Suns

This was a similar sentiment last season, and one that never came to fruition. Jones was not the answer, so why would Paul or Brogdon be?

Having a veteran presence to calm things down will be an automatic boost. Rookies like Khaman Maluach, Koby Brea, and second-year players Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn can learn a ton from a floor general.

Plus, it'll allow those guys to focus on playing freely. They won't feel the need to do more than what is asked of them. They won't have to play a role they are uncomfortable with. If the Suns don't land either guard, they could strike out in free agency, despite having one of the best NBA drafts of the summer.