The Baltimore Orioles unleashed a record-setting 18-0 demolition of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, making it the largest shutout victory in franchise history. The offensive onslaught was brought to life by Alex Jackson’s ‘Happy Gilmore' style home run. It also featured dominant performances throughout the lineup, along with a stellar pitching effort from Trevor Rogers.

Baltimore totaled 18 hits in the rout, with every batter in the lineup not only recording a hit but also scoring a run, a modern-era MLB first, according to OptaSTATS. Three Orioles went deep, including Cedric Mullins, Tyler O’Neill, and Jackson. Mullins’ homer, his 14th of the season, was a milestone 100th of his career, making him just the third Oriole with both 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases, joining Brady Anderson and Paul Blair.

Tyler O’Neill stayed hot at the plate with his second homer in as many games, also tallying a single, two walks, and three RBIs. Gunnar Henderson and Coby Mayo each added two-run doubles during a monstrous nine-run seventh inning that blew the game wide open. Ryan O’Hearn drove in two more runs as the Rockies’ bullpen imploded under pressure.

Jackson's eighth-inning homer was perhaps the most memorable moment of the night. With position player Kyle Farmer on the mound, Jackson took a two-step walk-up swing reminiscent of Adam Sandler’s character in Happy Gilmore, smashing a 47-mph lob 401 feet to center field for Baltimore’s final run. It was his third homer of the season and came just one day after Happy Gilmore 2 debuted on Netflix, making the timing of the swing all the more uncanny.

On the mound, Rogers (4-1) was dominant, allowing just one hit over seven innings and lowering his ERA to 1.49 through eight starts. The Rockies managed only two hits in total and have now lost 14 games by double digits this season. Starter Antonio Senzatela (4-14) gave up six runs in four innings in what became Colorado’s worst loss since a 21-0 defeat to San Diego in May.

