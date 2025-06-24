The Kevin Durant era in the Valley of the Sun has come to a close, with the Phoenix Suns trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets on Sunday for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks.

The return was impressive, considering Phoenix shot themselves in the foot earlier in the season with Durant. However, there poses an intriguing scenario for the franchise. Once again, the team has three stars, which could form another Big 3 of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Green. But keeping that Big 3 together could spell disaster for the Suns long-term.

Would the Suns move on from Jalen Green or Bradley Beal?

For some, the answer might seem obvious with the annexing of Beal. Still, he has proven to be an effective and efficient player with the Suns. The question with him has been the fit next to Booker, along with his health.

Over the past two seasons, he has missed 58 games. His health, combined with his age, is a cause for concern. Furthermore, his $50 million price tag and the looming no-trade clause make matters worse for Phoenix.

Even with the uncertainty, one thing might be certain. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, the Suns are reportedly hoping to move on from Beal.

That no-trade clause and his salary present a tough circumstance. They could buy him out and try to negotiate a price for him to hit the open market. Or, Phoenix could try to trade Beal to a team that would be interested, with one option being his old team, the Washington Wizards.

Again, his production decline, mixed with health issues, and the $50 million label aren't attracting many teams to the former No. 3 overall pick.

Meanwhile, some thought that the Suns would trade Green, but that rumor has been shot down. Despite questions about his shot IQ and profile, he has the tools, athleticism, youth, and swagger the franchise has missed. However, pairing Green and Beal next to Booker would create more redundancy than the team already had with Durant and the two current Suns guards.

Keeping Bradley Beal would hurt the Suns

Article Continues Below

It's not just the contract that's making things difficult for the Suns; it could be Beal himself.

He's expressed how his family enjoys living in Phoenix, and with his no-trade clause, he truly controls his own destiny, even if it comes at the expense of the franchise.

The Mat Ishbia era turned into two seasons of utter disappointment, as fans were left bamboozled at the lack of success. There was a common denominator, though, and it unfortunately has been Beal.

The Suns' record with Durant and Booker on the floor was 78-47. The problem never seemed to be Durant. Meanwhile, Booker's record playing alongside Beal was 50-43. That dynamic never seemed to click and adding Green to that duo could only make things even tougher. Beal might just be the odd man out.

Money could be an issue for the Suns if all 3 players stay

Roughly $140 million would be tied between Green, Booker, and Beal. That leaves them with minimal room to sign quality players or re-sign current players.

Guys like Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen are nice players, but the team needs to add more. With the majority of the salary potentially being tied to three guards, adding the right pieces is even more of a challenge.

That's another reason why Beal could be on his way out of the Valley. Green's contract is just over $30 million, and Booker's is still at roughly $50 million. Getting off Beal's contract would do wonders for the Suns in terms of signing free agents, and even getting out of the tax apron.

At the end of the day, if the three guards join forces for the 2025-26 season, it could be deja vú of the season prior. As a result, Beal could be the first domino to fall for the roster. If not, Phoenix will likely endure another grueling season of failed expectations, more discontent, and a disarray of who is the top option on the roster.