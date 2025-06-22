After months of rumors, the Phoenix Suns finally managed to trade Kevin Durant, sending him to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal on Sunday afternoon. In return, the Suns landed Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five future second-round picks. While Durant being on the move was obviously the biggest piece of this trade, fans quickly wondered what this trade meant for Green.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Green enjoyed the best season of his career last season, averaging 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game for the Rockets. Things went south for him in the postseason (13.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.9 APG, 37.2%), and Houston's front office felt comfortable moving him to Phoenix in this deal. The Suns could look to move Green and pick up even more assets, but it sounds like they intend on keeping him in town to play alongside Devin Booker.

“The Suns do not plan to trade Jalen Green, he is expected to play alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt,” John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported on X.

Suns pairing Jalen Green with Devin Booker in new-look backcourt

Green's game needs work in some areas, but the Suns are optimistic that playing him alongside Booker, who has a fairly similar playstyle, will help him grow. Booker's evolution as a playmaker should help create opportunities for Green, and Phoenix's new star guard is a strong enough isolation-scorer that opposing defenses won't be able to focus all of their attention just Booker.

If Green struggles with the Suns, they could simply look to trade him down the line, but with Durant gone, they are going to give this new backcourt duo a shot to succeed. This is only the start of Phoenix's offseason work, and it will be worth keeping tabs on them to see what moves they end up making now that they have finally found a new home for Durant.