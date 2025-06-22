Almost two weeks after the Phoenix Suns hired Jordan Ott, the franchise made a significant move. The Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. As a result, it leaves Bradley Beal in a bit of a limbo.

According to John Gambadoro via the Kevin O'Connor Show, he said that the Suns will either trade or buy out Beal. This decision doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering the failed experiment.

Bradley Beal will get traded or bought out by the Phoenix Suns, per @Gambo987. https://t.co/UqivPqN4Eb pic.twitter.com/OrMRuGz1ei — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, his near $50 million price tag doesn't make things any easier for the franchise to digest. A fickle 2024-25 season left a sour taste in fans' mouths.

Even though previous head coach Mike Budenholzer didn't help the situation, it didn't eliminate the disappointment that many felt towards Beal.

He came off the bench and started, but never had a consistent role. Fans continued to be irate with him when the end of the season and a hunt for a play-in spot ended in missing out entirely.

Many suggested that he didn't care, which seemed like a stretch. It didn't help that the Suns tried time and time again to trade Beal, despite him having a no-trade clause.

How could the Suns release Bradley Beal with his no-trade clause?

This might all be wishful thinking. With a no-trade clause, Beal doesn't have to go anywhere or agree to anything. After all, he said that his family loves Phoenix and the environment.

Not to mention, his salary wouldn't be one he would be willing to negotiate. Losing out on $50 million isn't something anyone would do if they don't have to.

Could the Suns risk not playing Beal to come to a buyout?

That's a possible scenario, and one that they might have to brace themselves for. In the Durant trade, Phoenix acquired Jalen Green, who has a similar skillset to Devin Booker and Beal himself.

That Big 3 could be even more redundant and less talented– which leaves Beal as the odd man out.

Beal's decision could impact the next several seasons for the Suns. If he were to be bought out, they could stretch and waive him to reduce the amount of immediate money owed.

Simultaneously, if they were to trade him, it would be tough to find a trade partner.

Few teams have shown interest and would be willing to give Phoenix what they are looking for. This is truly a unique situation for the franchise.

They could bite the bullet on a buyout– or try and navigate a trade– hoping that they find a trade partner who will absorb the salary.

Expectations should be tempered, or not set at all, as the Suns might not be able to get off Beal that easily.