As Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett approaches the first anniversary of his trade from the New York Knicks, he revealed the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced throughout the process. After taking the rest of the 2023-24 campaign to adapt, Barrett entered Vince Carter territory this season in a 110-105 win against the Timberwolves. He finished with 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting amidst the best season of his career. Still, he was shocked at the time.

When Barrett learned about the trade via text message after waking up from a nap, his head spun. However, looking back on it now, deep down, he knew the Knicks would move him at some point during the season, per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

“I kind of knew I was going to get traded last year,” Barrett says now, approaching the anniversary of the Dec. 30th deal. “You can tell when you’re treated a certain way.”

One of Barrett’s teammates, Immanuel Quickley, who was involved in the trade from the Knicks, also saw Barrett’s fateful move coming.

“Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle — it ain’t that hard to figure out,” Quickley said. “Two guys that were All-Stars, All-NBA? Anybody understands that.”

Still, when Barrett found out he was heading to the Raptors — a team he grew up cheering for — he considered the move differently.

“He was jumping around and stuff,” Quickley said. “He was excited to go back home. It was real.”

The Raptors will host Barrett’s former team, the Knicks, on Monday.

How the Raptors’ offense was a better fit for RJ Barrett

Understanding the business side of the NBA comes with seeing player movement throughout the regular season. Still, from a basketball standpoint, Barrett understood the benefits the Knicks stood to gain in making such a move mid-season.

“I think that those guys were so good that we didn’t need the cuts and stuff… they’re going to put the ball in the basket,” Barrett said. “In basketball, sometimes, better offense wins, and it clearly worked, it’s effective… I was able to do my thing [in New York]. It’s just here I’m more efficient.”

Why’s that the case in contrast to your time with the Knicks?

“No. 1, the brand of basketball is different. I think it fits my style a little more. The team that we have, we’re young, we run,” Barrett said. “I’ve always been a guy that’s been good in transition, so that always helps… and I think people heard when [Quickley] was like, “He cuts only when he wants to score.” Barrett laughs before continuing. “But I cut more [here] just because I know I have a chance to get [the ball], and even when I don’t get it, I’m not upset about it because I know I’m getting it on the next one… if you cut all the time and you never get the ball, you’re probably not gonna want to cut.”

The Raptors rank fifth in the NBA in fast-break scoring as a team.