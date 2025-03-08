The 2024-25 season may be another difficult one for the Toronto Raptors, as they prioritize youth development and getting good lottery odds for the 2025 NBA Draft over competing for a playoff spot. But at the very least, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic regarding the Raptors' future, especially with Scottie Barnes showing why he's one of the best young players in the league with a great showing in their 118-109 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, putting up 22 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Barnes, in particular, had an insane highlight-reel block early on in the Raptors' win. In the first quarter, Barnes found himself switched onto Jazz guard Keyonte George. Barnes was hounding George near center-court, but the Jazz guard found a driving lane and seemingly had a step on the Raptors forward. The 23-year-old forward, however, was tracking George all the way, and with the Jazz guard putting up a left-handed layup, there was always going to be just one winner of that aerial battle.

This is the exact kind of play that Raptors fans will point to when asked to show evidence of what makes Barnes such a unique player. Barnes, who stands at 6'7″, can defend bigs and guards well, being strong enough to handle matchups against post-up brutes while also being so quick on his feet that he can chase around quicker guards.

Barnes may not profile as the Raptors' long-term first option on offense, seeing as he struggles with his shot from beyond the arc (only 26.8 percent on the year). But as a high-level second option who can do it all on defense, Toronto can hardly do better than the 23-year-old forward. And his incredible play on defense truly sets him apart.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors play the long game

It still remains to be seen how the Raptors' current pieces will fit together and coalesce into a contending outfit. Their trade for Brandon Ingram may be a smart use of assets, but bringing Ingram into a roster with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett will require some major tinkering for head coach Darko Rajakovic.

The hope for the Raptors, of course, is that they manage to bring in a blue-chip prospect via the 2025 NBA Draft; they currently have the fifth-best odds to win the lottery. Someone like Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey could truly help the Raptors' rebuild take off, and they have the assets as well to perhaps swing a trade for the next superstar to be made available on the trade market.