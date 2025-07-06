Amid controversy surrounding Utah Jazz's fifth overall pick Ace Bailey's advisor Omar Cooper's son at Summer League as an assistant coach, the NBA did a thorough investigation that led to his removal. Omar Cooper Jr. was shadowing the Jazz's coaching staff, which was short-lived based on the NBA's findings that led to his dismissal, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The plan to get Cooper Jr. coaching experience has been called off, according to MacMahon.

“The Jazz intended to help ease Bailey's transition to the NBA by having Omar Cooper Jr. — the son of Bailey's advisor who just finished his career at McNeese State and plans to enter coaching — serve as an unpaid guest coach during summer league,” MacMahon reported. “That plan was called off after the league office contacted the Jazz to raise concerns, sources told ESPN.”

In his summer league debut against the 76ers, Bailey finished with eight points on 3-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds. Bailey's four-year rookie deal is valued at just over $41 million with first season worth just over $9 million, and team options on the final two seasons.

In the same matchup while making his Summer League debut, the 76ers' third overall pick VJ Edgecombe outshined Bailey with a 28-point, 10-rebound, and eight-assist performance in a 93-89 loss against the Jazz.

Ace Bailey's manager's son no longer with Jazz at Summer League

Jazz rookie Ace Bailey and his mom's lives changed on draft night. Bailey addressed the significance of entering the NBA as a top prospect and what it means for him and his mom.

“What I know is that I want to be the best,” Bailey said. “If you want to be the best, you’re just not going to be able to do that overnight. You have to work at being the best. I love basketball. It’s my escape. I know we didn’t have everything growing up, but my mom made sure that we had the stuff that we needed.

“Seeing her make sacrifices, a lot of parents wouldn’t do that. She always made sure that we were first. So, I told her that I was going to take care of her,” Bailey concluded.

It makes the journey all the more special for Bailey and his inner circle.

“You have to be aware of the business side of basketball,” Bailey said. “But I didn’t ask for all of this to come with it. I just want to hoop. I want to keep the main thing the main thing and stay focused.”

On draft night, Bailey was surrounded by his closest friends and family members.