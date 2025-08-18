The Baltimore Ravens have been on the pursuit of adding depth to their roster, looking into the services of former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Baltimore worked out the defender on Sunday, per NFL insider Ari Melrov. This comes one day after their preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to improve their numbers in the secondary.

“Former #Bears first-round pick CB Kyle Fuller worked out for the #Ravens. He last played in 2022 with Baltimore,” Melrov said.

Fuller has been away from the NFL for two seasons and counting. His last stint with the Ravens ended in Week 1 after he tore his ACL against the New York Jets in the 2022 campaign.

What lies ahead for Ravens

It's an intriguing move for the Ravens to take with Kyle Fuller, having interest for a second go-around after the first one ended abruptly.

Before the ACL injury, Fuller stood out as a talented defender, especially during his time with the Chicago Bears. 2018 was the peak of his career to date, making the All-Pro first team after recording 55 tackles, 21 pass deflections, and seven interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl again in 2019, making a career-high 82 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Fuller had a significant role in the Bears having their playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020, even if they lost in the NFC Wild Card. He still made an impact on the defense, which allowed Chicago to have two of their better seasons in the midst of lottery years.

It wouldn't be probable for the cornerback to have a big role on the depth chart after being away from the league for two years. However, his experience and accolades could help the Ravens' younger players in the secondary benefit from learning from him if they decide to sign him.

The Ravens will hope to make a Super Bowl run going into the 2025 season. They finished with a 12-5 record but lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Baltimore will conclude its preseason slate on the road against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. ET. After that, they will prepare for their regular-season opener on the road, facing the Bills on Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.