Utah Jazz's fifth overall pick Ace Bailey made his Summer League debut against Philadelphia 76ers' third overall pick V.J. Edgecombe, and gave a special shoutout to his mom at outset of his NBA career. The 18-year-old standout finished with a modest eight points on 3-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds. Still, at the beginning of his career, Bailey reflects on life's changed for him and his mother.

Entering the NBA as a raw teenage phenom, Bailey looked back on the days he'd ask his mom for money, and how things have vastly changed over the past two years, per The Athletic's Tony Jones.

“What I know is that I want to be the best,” Bailey said. “If you want to be the best, you’re just not going to be able to do that overnight. You have to work at being the best. I love basketball. It’s my escape. I know we didn’t have everything growing up, but my mom made sure that we had the stuff that we needed.

“Seeing her make sacrifices, a lot of parents wouldn’t do that. She always made sure that we were first. So, I told her that I was going to take care of her,” Bailey concluded.

It's the moment every young prospect dreams of, hearing their name called as a top pick in the NBA Draft, as Bailey and his mom, begin a new life.

“Of course, you have to be aware of the business side of basketball,” Bailey said. “But I didn’t ask for all of this to come with it. I just want to hoop. I want to keep the main thing the main thing and stay focused. During pre-draft, I was surrounded by family and love. I’m big on family and loyalty. They were there for me even before I was Ace Bailey.”

Article Continues Below

Bailey's four-year rookie deal is valued at just over $41 million with first season worth just over $9 million, and team options on the final two seasons.

Jazz's Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe clash in Summer League debuts

Jazz's Ace Bailey after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jazz's fifth overall pick Ace Bailey faced off against VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers' third overall pick, in their Summer League debuts. Amid Bailey's offensive struggles, Edgecombe went off for 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists against Bailey and the Jazz.

Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, many predicted the 76ers to take Bailey at No. 3 before the Sixers balked and selected Edgecombe instead. It's a head-to-head comparison that will most likely follow Bailey and Edgecombe in the first few seasons of their NBA careers.

More Utah Jazz News
NY, USA; Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
VJ Edgecombe, Ace Bailey dap it up after NBA Summer League showdownEvan Dammarell ·
Ace Bailey arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
How did Ace Bailey play in Jazz summer league debutLorenzo J Reyna ·
Dylan Harper celebrates with Ace Bailey after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Spurs’ Dylan Harper trolls Ace Bailey’s Jazz presserBenedetto Vitale ·
Ace Bailey before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center with Omar Cooper in the background
Controversial Ace Bailey manager’s son helping Jazz at Summer LeagueJosue Pavon ·
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend against Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during a free throw attempt in the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.
NBA rumors: Heat linked to Jazz star amid Jonathan Kuminga, DeMar DeRozan buzzJulian Ojeda ·
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge with Rutgers G Ace Bailey, Florida PG Walter Clayton Jr and Wisconsin F John Tonje behind him. 2025 NBA Draft logo in background
Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft grades for every pickJaren Kawada ·