March Madness has been what everyone has expected, and things are only going to get more chaotic in the Sweet 16. One of those matchups will be Texas and Purdue, two teams that have played well up to this point and are looking to advance to the Elite 8.

Unfortunately, both teams have injuries heading into the matchup that could affect them. Jordan Pope is listed on the injury report for Texas, and CJ Cox is listed on the report for Purdue. Both players have helped their team throughout the tournament, and not having them could be swings for either team in the matchup.

CJ Cox's injury status vs. Texas

Cox is listed as questionable, which means there is a chance that he suits up for Purdue. He suffered a knee injury in their game against Miami in the second round of the tournament, and had to leave at the 17:04 mark. He did not return to the game afterwards.

Cox hasn't participated in practice for Purdue since the injury, but he was at shootaround the day before the Sweet 16.

Article Continues Below

“It feels better, just taking it one day at a time. We'll see how it goes around shootaround. I have been doing a lot of rehab stuff, form shooting. I haven't fully practiced yet,” Cox said via ISC Purdue.

Jordan Pope's injury status vs. Purdue

Pope is also listed as questionable in the matchup. He suffered an ankle injury against Gonzaga, and he recently was able to participate in a workout a day before their Sweet 16 matchup against Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle.

“Source says Jordan Pope was at least on the floor here at SAP Center during Texas’ 90-minute workout that just ended, but did very little. Gametime decision, but will be stunned if Pope doesn’t try to go,” Bohls wrote on X formerly Twitter.