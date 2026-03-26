LSU basketball may be getting back an old faithful, as Will Wade could be returning as the head coach of the program. That means Wade will be leaving NC State after one season, and his return to LSU will mark the end of the Matt McMahon era. LSU sports are definitely looking to head into a brighter future, and they've hired someone to help with that process.

McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer will be joining LSU as Senior Deputy AD/Executive Director of External Relations. His experience in fundraising, sponsorships and overall brand growth is supposed to help elevate the program, which are all things important in the collegiate space.

Schroyer noted that it was a tough decision to leave McNeese, but he has the chance to grow in this new role.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me,” Schroyer said via Shea Dixon of On3. “I love McNeese and Lake Charles. I’ve been here longer than I’ve been anywhere and Louisiana has become home for both myself and my son. I’m so grateful to my team, our community and Poke Nation for believing in the vision and putting in the work it took to get us to where we are today.”

Article Continues Below

Schroyer had turned down opportunities in the past for a larger role, but this time around felt perfect.

“At this point, I feel McNeese is on an unparalleled trajectory and as hard as it is to leave a place I love so much, it’s time for me to move on and take on a new challenge,” Schroyer said.

With Wade possibly making a return to LSU and Lane Kiffin set to have a full season as head coach of the football team, the program should be in good hands for years to come.