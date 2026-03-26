The SIAC is set to lose one of its member institutions to a rival conference. In the 2027-2028 season, Spring Hill College is leaving the HBCU conference to join the Gulf South Conference. The move will be effective by July 1, 2027, with Spring Hill beginning competition in its 15 sponsored sports in the 2027-2028 academic year.

“Today we are proud to officially welcome Spring Hill College as our newest full member. Spring Hill College has been a respected affiliate member, and we are excited to bring their entire athletic department into the GSC,” said Dr. Carl A. Stockton, chairman of the GSC Board of Directors and AUM Chancellor in a statement. “The Badgers bring a rich tradition of both academic and athletic excellence that reflects the common values of the Gulf South Conference. We look forward to reigniting old rivalries and forming new ones.”

“This is a defining moment for Spring Hill College and our entire community,” added Dr. Mary H. Van Brunt, President of Spring Hill College. “Joining the Gulf South Conference reflects the strength of our athletic programs and our commitment to providing an exceptional student-athlete experience rooted in our Jesuit mission. We are excited for the opportunities ahead and proud to align with institutions that share our values of excellence, integrity and service.”

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Spring Hill joined the SIAC in 2018 after becoming a full NCAA Division II member. The program has been especially dominant in volleyball, winning consecutive volleyball championships from 2018 to 2025. In total, they have 16 conference championships across several sports.

“Spring Hill College has already demonstrated its ability to compete and succeed within the Gulf South through its affiliate membership, and we are excited to expand that relationship,” GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson said in a statement. “Their addition strengthens our league both competitively and geographically, and we look forward to the impact their student-athletes, coaches and fans will have across the conference.”

Following Spring Hill's departure, the SIAC will have 14 member institutions.