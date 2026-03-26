Nate Oats has been building a great program as head coach of Alabama Basketball, turning the Crimson Tide into a perennial contender every season. Alabama had another great regular season and now has the opportunity to take down the No.1 seed Michigan in the Sweet 16, which has furthered Oats' desire to stay with the program, according to Nicole Auerbach via X, formerly Twitter.

“A lot of respect to other programs that might open, they've got great basketball tradition. As a high school coach, I never thought I'd be in this spot,” Oats stated. “The grass is not always greener. I love Alabama.”

Oats balked at the chance to take over a program like North Carolina, which could be a growing trend as blue bloods become less and less dominant on the recruiting trail amid the growth of NIL. Coaches who would once go to those schools to help with recruitment can now stay with programs that have a good enough budget to get them the players they want.

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Alabama basketball may not have the same budget as its football team, but the school is giving Oats mostly free rein to go out and get the players he needs to fit into his system. Until that isn't the case, Nate Oats seems content where he is.

Things can change on a dime, as everyone has seen recently with Will Wade. He made a similar statement about his commitment to NC State before leaving to become the new head coach of fellow SEC school LSU.