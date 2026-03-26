Set to kick off Major League Baseball's (MLB) Opening Day with an intriguing matchup, the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets have certainly done so thus far. After giving ace Paul Skenes a two-run lead entering the bottom of the first inning, the Pirates looked like they had a head start on their first win of 2026. However, the Mets capitalized on multiple mistakes by the visitors, chasing Skenes from the game before the first inning ended. Sports reporter Paul McCoy reacted to Skenes leaving the matchup on X, formerly Twitter.

A disastrous back to back plays for Oneil Cruz. The Mets have scored five and chase Paul Skenes from the game before the end of the first inning. #LGM #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/DehOQf0EZk — Paul McCoy (@pmccoy190) March 26, 2026

“A disastrous back-to-back plays for Oneil Cruz,” posted McCoy on Thursday afternoon. “The Mets have scored five and chase Paul Skenes from the game before the end of the first inning.”

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After new second baseman Brandon Lowe's two-run homer in the top of the first, Skenes took the bump for a much-anticipated Opening Day start. The third-year ace won his first NL Cy Young Award last year, in which he notched an ERA under two on the season. The Pirates made multiple offseason additions in an effort to boost their offense. The trade for Lowe was the first piece. Adding veteran sluggers Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna were next. GM Ben Cherington also traded for prized outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia.

Despite all of these moves, Skenes was still chased from the matchup much earlier than any fans anticipated. One fan shared via X a rather amusing thought on how the Pirates ace likely reacted in the dugout after being pulled. If Pittsburgh is going to get into playoff contention for the first time with their ace leading the way, they'll need him to bounce back from a nightmare afternoon in Queens. The sooner, the better.