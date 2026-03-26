The San Antonio Spurs have been rolling as of late, continuing their winning ways with a blowout road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening. It was another solid game for Victor Wembanyama, who scored 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds in the win.

One of the unsung heroes for the Spurs this year has been Keldon Johnson, who is one of the leading candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Recently, Spurs commentator and former player Sean Elliott cracked jokes about Johnson's listed weight of 215 pounds following the win over the Grizzlies.

“I want to ask you about what you're listed at here, because we've had a lot of fun with it over the last couple of months. According to the official game notes, you weigh exactly the same as Julian Champagnie at 215, Stephon Castle weighs 220, that's more than you… Keldon Johnson, 6'6″, 215. What you're doing out there at 215 pounds is amazing… I want to know how in the world you're getting away with that,” said Elliott, per Josh Parades of Fansided on X, formerly Twitter.

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“I'm not 215,” replied Johnson with a smile. “Maybe a year ago. I'm a little bit more than 215.”

Whatever he weighs, Johnson has been a key piece for the Spurs this year, providing solid defense, showing off an improved three-point touch, and continuing to be a force as a driver to the basket, putting relentless pressure on opposing defenses around the rim.

He is one of the many Spurs players who have stepped out to give Wembanyama an elite supporting cast this year, and San Antonio is looking like a legit championship contender as a result.

The Spurs will next hit the floor on Saturday on the road vs the Milwaukee Bucks.