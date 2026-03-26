Will Wade initially accepted the head coaching job for the NC State Wolfpack last offseason. However, after just one year with the basketball program, Wade is moving on to coach the LSU Tigers. On Thursday, he released an official statement regarding his decision.

In his statement, the 43-year-old head coach claimed that he decided to accept the head coaching job at LSU because it was a chance for him to “go home.” Baton Rouge is seemingly a big part of Wade's family, as he initially coached the Tigers' program from 2017 to 2022.

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for this program and this university,” Wade said in part of his statement. “But the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal. It's a chance to go home – to a place that means a great deal to me and my family.”

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Will Wade was originally let go by LSU after the 2021-22 season due to a federal investigation finding he had allegedly committed multiple Level 1 violations at the time. Those alleged violations included improper payments to recruits, failure to promote compliance, and lack of institutional control.

Wade allegedly committed these violations before the NIL was initiated in July 2021. After being fired by the Tigers in March of 2022, the former SEC Coach of the Year landed on his feet with the McNeese Cowboys in 2023. He moved on to NC State after two years with the Cowboys, where he coached the Wolfpack for just one season.

After several years away from the program, Will Wade returns to LSU to finish what he started. The Tigers have not reached the NCAA Tournament since initially firing Wade.