Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari had his highly anticipated return to Rupp Arena Saturday. The former Kentucky coach brought one national championship and produced multiple high NBA Draft picks during his Lexington run. Many fans wondered if he would earn a warm, hero welcome while former player Nick Richards believed Calipari will be warmly received.

However, the UK faithful handed him harsh treatment the moment he walked in. Fans of the Wildcats didn't hesitate to jeer their former head coach as he now represented Kentucky's opponent for the evening. The viral moment got captured by ESPN cameras.

The boos didn't stop after the walk in. Fans showered “Coach Cal” with more boos during the player and coach introductions for the visiting side.

It's clear UK fans don't want to hear about the past success Calipari had inside Rupp Arena. “Coach Cal” took the side of enemy territory for the Wildcats.

Basketball legend rips John Calipari before Arkansas-Kentucky

Calipari pulled off the stunner during the offseason by choosing the Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas as his next head coaching stop.

One NCAA legend who played in the SEC mocked the move Calipari made. Former Tennessee women's basketball guard and ESPN analyst Andraya Carter put Calipari on blast with a “club” description.

“The worst thing you can do after a break up is show up to the club with a downgrade,” Carter said during the College Gameday pregame show, which drew laughs from some of the panelists. Carter practically called Arkansas the “downgrade.” She did offer the suggestion that Calipari's new team needed to start fast early to “shut the crowd up.”

Carter dropped her unique description of Calipari's return. Meanwhile, a former “Coach Cal” player showed up to his game with interesting attire. Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, who played at UK for Calipari's last Wildcats team, pulled up to his game wearing Arkansas and Kentucky gear.

Arkansas and Kentucky got into an exciting back-and-forth to start. Both teams were tied at 20 in the first 10 minutes of play during the first half.