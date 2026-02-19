Clemson basketball has delivered four consecutive 20-win seasons under Brad Brownell. This despite enduring a crushing loss to Virginia Tech recently. Still, the 20-win Tigers are looking like a favorite ahead to win the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

It's still a tough task for Clemson — which has just one regular-season conference title and tournament championship in school history.

Duke looks like the proverbial favorite to claim the ACC as a top-five program. North Carolina remains ranked despite the injury to prized freshman Caleb Wilson. Virginia is one more heavyweight in this conference under first-year head coach Ryan Odom.

Clemson presents its own case for contention. However, this fatal flaw could doom the Tigers once they enter Charlotte's Spectrum Center come March 10.

Clemson offense is Achilles heel ahead of ACC Tourney

Brownell has offensive consistency to fix moving ahead.

Clemson is one of the streakier offensive teams in the conference. The Tigers have experienced too many hot-and-cold moments this season.

Brownell's team has delivered 11 games of scoring under 70 points — but going 8-3 in those contests. Still, Clemson applied pressure to its defense to close out those games.

One reason is the lack of experience at the wing. That flaw could expose Clemson down the road and force Brownell to rely on his bigs.

It also doesn't help that Clemson's leading backcourt scorer Jestin Porter is averaging just 10.0 a night. The second-leading scorer here in the backcourt is Ace Buckner, but averaging just 7.0 a night.

Clemson gets into scoring droughts often in games and ranks 14th overall in total offense. Yet finds a way to bail out thanks to stellar defensive play.

Defense looks like main catalyst to Clemson ACC run

Clemson presents one of the nation's elite defenses — explaining its 20-6 mark so far this season.

Only Duke has fielded a stronger scoring defense among ACC teams. The Tigers, though, have allowed an average of 64.7 points per game. Clemson, in the process has produced the ACC's third-best defense against field goals.

More impressive for the Tigers? They've created stellar defensive results without producing a top 10 performer in blocks or steals.

They don't even have anyone dropping more than 12 points a night. Forward RJ Godfrey leads there with only 11.6 points per game. He's also second in rebounds at just 5.2 (the leader Carter Welling has pulled in 5.7 a night).

Clemson looks like a team that can claim a high seed come March 10. The Tigers have washed teams through disciplined and stout defense. But offensive inconsistency could prevent an ACC title — let alone a high seed come March Madness time.