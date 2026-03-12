Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway delivered a blunt evaluation of the Tigers’ 2025-26 season after Tulane knocked Memphis out in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday night. The former NBA star openly called the year what he believed it was following the Tigers’ final game.

The program entered the season with hopes of maintaining the momentum from the 2025 campaign, when the Tigers finished 29-6 and captured the AAC tournament title. Instead, the Tigers struggled with inconsistency, endured extended losing streaks, and finished with the worst record of Hardaway’s tenure leading the program.

Following the loss, Hardaway addressed the disappointing end to the Tigers’ season during his postgame media availability. His candid evaluation of the year was later shared publicly by The Commercial Appeal's Jason Munz on X, formerly Twitter, where the head coach did not hold back whatsoever.

Article Continues Below

“It was a failure, for sure. You can’t categorize it any other way. We didn’t do what we needed to do. We failed. But, again, you can come back from failure. Couldn’t get the guys to really believe in the buy-in every single game. We worked hard to put guys on position. But it was a failed season. Worst record. Losing streaks. It was not a fun year when you’re used to winning. It just was a weird, weird, weird year.”

Hardaway’s remarks stand out because of their directness. Rather than pointing to injuries, roster turnover, or scheduling challenges, the NBA player-turned-coach openly accepted responsibility for the team’s results and acknowledged deeper issues with consistency and player buy-in throughout the season.

The comments highlight how far Memphis fell from its recent standard of competing for conference titles and NCAA Tournament bids, with the 13-19 finish representing a major step back during Hardaway’s tenure. Now, the focus shifts toward rebuilding the program’s culture and restoring the winning standard the school expects.