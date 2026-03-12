Earlier this week, Bobby Hurley was fired at the end of the season as head coach at Arizona State. That reality came sooner after Arizona State was bounced from the Big 12 tournament.

On Tuesday, Hurley published an open letter on X, formerly Twitter. In it, Hurley thanked the University and his players and celebrated his experience.

“As this chapter comes to a close, I want to express my appreciation to Dr. (Michael) Crow and the Board of Regents for giving me the opportunity to coach at Arizona State,” the letter read in part.

“Over our 11 years together, we navigated unprecedented times-from the pandemic and the evolving NIL landscape in college athletics to massive conference realignment.”

“To all the players, thank you. It has been my greatest privilege to coach so many outstanding young men, and I will always treasure our time together. To all the staff, former and present, it has been an honor to compete at the highest level alongside you. To the Sun Devil fans, I'm grateful for your support, the way you embraced our program.”

In all, Hurley coached 11 seasons at Arizona State from 2015 to 2026. Overall, he finishes with a 185-167 record. In the process, Hurley led the Sun Devils to three NCAA Tournament appearances (2018, 2019, and 2023).

During those seasons, Arizona State won more than 20 games.

Hurley is known for playing for Duke in the early 1990s. Altogether, the Blue Devils won two NCAA championships in 1991 and 1992. Also, Hurley played alongside Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, and Thomas Hill.

His brother is UConn head coach Dan Hurley.