Villanova basketball delivered a huge splash ahead of the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats and head coach Kevin Willard won over a talented four-star on the College Basketball Recruiting trail Wednesday. ‘Nova even wins over a past St. John's commit too.

Shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch told Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals that he's heading to the Philadelphia Catholic university. The 6-foot-5 talent cites the culture Willard is instilling as one reason behind his decision.

“Villanova really stood out because of the culture and the way they do things,” Oumiddoch said to Tipton. “The style of play fits my game, and the relationship I built with the coaching staff made me feel like this was the best place for me all along.”

The talent from Overtime Elite in Georgia signed with the rival Red Storm before choosing to back out on Feb. 10. He eventually got his release request granted but will stay in the Big East.

‘Volume shooter' coming to Villanova, Kevin Willard

Article Continues Below

The Wildcats are boosting their future shooting lineup with the Oummiddoch addition. Adam Finkelstein of 27Sports is one who likes what he sees out of the late 2026 addition.

“Oumiddoch is a skilled volume scorer,” Finkelstein began with his evaluation. “He has good positional size, but lacks ideal strength or athleticism, and compensates by being ultra-crafty. He has great hands and naturally soft touch, so while his mechanics are unorthodox, he's historically been a shot-maker.”

Finkelstein adds that the incoming ‘Nova talent is confident with his dribbling. However, he “lacks a super explosive first-step, so he can over-dribble at times in search of chances to utilize his cleverness. He also has an assortment of lay-ups at his disposal.”

But he's bringing shooting consistency over to the school record holder Willard after winning 24 regular season games with ‘Nova.