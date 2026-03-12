In a rough turn of events for Clemson basketball, they lost promising forward Carter Welling to a serious-looking knee injury. While the Tigers may have ended up winning their clash against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament, 71-62, losing Welling moving forward is a devastating blow to Clemson's potential March Madness run.

Welling had suffered a non-contact injury, as his knee buckled after a layup attempt and he immediately went down in pain. He had to be helped to the locker room by two medical staffers, and he did not seem like he was in high spirits at all when he was being carried to the dugout.

While there is nothing definitive quite yet regarding Welling's status, one thing's for sure: he will not be playing for Clemson in their contest against UNC in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament tomorrow, as per Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, via Chapel Fowler of The State Newspaper. Brownell also called the moment rather “unfortunate”.

That may be understatement of how severe Welling's injury truly is. After the game, he was seen on crutches and was wearing a knee brace, via Noah Weiskopf of TarHeel247.

Welling's contributions may not jump off the box score, but his reliability on the wing has made him an invaluable member of this Clemson squad.

Clemson basketball has to adopt next man up mentality

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell reacts after the Virginia Tech Hokies score Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. Virginia Tech Hokies 76-66.
Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY Sports

Clemson basketball is not the kind of team that relies on one man alone; they have relied on their strength in numbers all season, and Wednesday night was no different. 10 different players scored for the Tigers on Wednesday, with their leading scorer in RJ Godfrey scoring just 11 points.

With the looming absence of Welling, this is the kind of play that Clemson needs from whomever Brownell brings off the Tigers bench, starting with their clash against UNC.