In a rough turn of events for Clemson basketball, they lost promising forward Carter Welling to a serious-looking knee injury. While the Tigers may have ended up winning their clash against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament, 71-62, losing Welling moving forward is a devastating blow to Clemson's potential March Madness run.

Welling had suffered a non-contact injury, as his knee buckled after a layup attempt and he immediately went down in pain. He had to be helped to the locker room by two medical staffers, and he did not seem like he was in high spirits at all when he was being carried to the dugout.

Clemson starting F Carter Welling is emotional as he comes off the floor, supported by two trainers. He heads straight to the locker room. Didn’t see the injury, but doesn’t seem good pic.twitter.com/7jDtadbfT7 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 12, 2026

While there is nothing definitive quite yet regarding Welling's status, one thing's for sure: he will not be playing for Clemson in their contest against UNC in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament tomorrow, as per Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, via Chapel Fowler of The State Newspaper. Brownell also called the moment rather “unfortunate”.

That may be understatement of how severe Welling's injury truly is. After the game, he was seen on crutches and was wearing a knee brace, via Noah Weiskopf of TarHeel247.

Clemson will take on #UNC Thursday at 9:30 p.m. after the Tigers just beat Wake Forest 71-62. Clemson starting forward Carter Welling went down with a knee injury in tonight’s game. He’s on crutches and has a brace right now. Welling had 13 points nine days ago in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/qVTidXp9wV — Noah Weiskopf (@NoahWeiskopf) March 12, 2026

Welling's contributions may not jump off the box score, but his reliability on the wing has made him an invaluable member of this Clemson squad.

Clemson basketball has to adopt next man up mentality

Clemson basketball is not the kind of team that relies on one man alone; they have relied on their strength in numbers all season, and Wednesday night was no different. 10 different players scored for the Tigers on Wednesday, with their leading scorer in RJ Godfrey scoring just 11 points.

With the looming absence of Welling, this is the kind of play that Clemson needs from whomever Brownell brings off the Tigers bench, starting with their clash against UNC.