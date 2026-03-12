The fallout from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal just took a litigious turn. Former Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Chris Partridge is officially punching back after the university fired him in November 2023, filing a lawsuit against the school on Wednesday.

Partridge, who spent years building his reputation as an elite recruiter, claims Michigan wrongfully terminated him during the height of the NCAA investigation. At the time, reports suggested Partridge had interfered with the probe by allegedly discussing the case with players or destroying evidence. However, Partridge has long maintained his innocence, and the NCAA’s recent clearance of him in the matter served as the green light to seek “payback,” per Dan Wetzel of ESPN.

The lawsuit, filed in Washtenaw County, alleges that the University of Michigan breached his contract and violated due process. According to the filing, the school acted hastily to appease the Big Ten and the NCAA, using Partridge as a “sacrificial lamb” to protect the program's larger interests during their championship run.

While the legal battle heats up, the timing highlights just how much the program has changed since that tumultuous season. Under former head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines eventually marched to a national title, but Partridge was left watching from the sidelines. Now back in his home state of New Jersey, the former Paramus Catholic coach is looking for more than just a cleared name; he’s looking for financial restitution.

The NCAA’s findings reportedly showed no evidence that Partridge participated in or had prior knowledge of the Stalions’ advanced scouting scheme. For Michigan, this is a headache they likely hoped had disappeared when they hoisted the trophy in Houston. Instead, the ghosts of the 2023 season are back in the form of a disgruntled former assistant with a very expensive legal team. If Partridge wins, it could be another costly footnote in one of the most controversial chapters in college football history.